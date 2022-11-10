Unless you've been living under a rock (or hiding in the Australian jungle or something) you'll know that former health secretary Matt Hancock has gone onI'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The disgraced politician's appearance on the ITV reality has caused controversy because parliament is in session so it might not be the best time to faff around in Australia eating kangaroo balls. His spokespeople say he is on the show to raise awareness about dyslexia but his critics aren't too sure and he has had his Tory whip taken away from him.

It seems that he is trying to straddle the roles of politician and influencer at the moment, then, but if doing so ruins his political career and he new research shows he could earn almost £500 per sponsored Instagram post as a result of his appearance.

The findings, provided by CasinoGuardian, are based on the average sum influencers charge for sponsored posts and stories on Instagram, as reported by eMarketer - with each follower worth an estimated 0.0033p.

Meanwhile, Social Blade reveals that the average I’m a Celeb contestant can expect their Instagram following to increase by 57,987 during the show - with that follower count equivalent to a further £191 per sponsored post.

Therefore if Hancock were to see the same increase in popularity as last year’s contestants, his per-post earning potential would rise to £458 each time he uploaded a photo or story.

This means the MP would only have to post one sponsored piece of content a week to earn the UK average full-time salary of £38k, after his stint on the show.

Hancock joined the jungle last night where he promptly sung Ed Sheeran and faced a gruesome trial.

We are living in dystopian times.

