Matt Hancock has raised eyebrows yet again, and not just because of his cringe-inducing performance in front of the camera.

The health-secretary-turned-I’m-a-Celeb–star is continuing his bid to be down with the kids by posting on TikTok, with his latest entries all about his love of Newcastle United.

Ahead of the Magpies’ ill-fated Carabao Cup clash against Manchester United on Sunday, the outgoing MP awkwardly told the camera: “It’s so exciting. If you’ve been a Newcastle fan we’ve waited years for this, we haven’t been to Wembley for years.

“This is the most exciting thing that’s happened since Kevin Keegan. Bring it on!”

However, rather than hype up his fellow Toon Army loyalists, the MP’s outfit in the video invited some unintended speculation.

Viewers pointed out that Hancock was wearing the exact same signed football shirt that he previously claimed to have auctioned off for charity.

Back in May 2020, the then-cabinet minister offered up his top to raise money for charity, annoucning at the time: "This shirt was gifted to me by Uncle Dave. It was because of him that I am now a lifelong supporter and fan of Newcastle United.

"Signed by the team. The top has [been] seen hanging behind me on the bookshelf during many of my Skype interviews - I will sign it for you also if you like."

According to Chronicle Live, the MP’s sale of his “pride and joy” raised £1,850 for Scrubs Glorious Scrubs, a voluntary sewing collaborative making non-surgical scrubs for NHS workers.

So why, people were now asking, was he wearing the exact same shirt three years on?

Hancock was quick to address TikTokers’ concerns in an update on Monday morning.

Sporting a plain white tee this time, the recently-published author began by reinforcing his credentials as a dedicated football fan by saying: “Really gutted about the result last night… to come so close…” before snorting like a horse to emphasise his disappointment.

Swiftly moving on, he continued: “A load of people have been in contact about my shirt that I was wearing last night and they spotted that it’s the same one that I auctioned for charity a couple of years ago.

“What happened was, the guy that bought it then gave it back to me as a gift, which is really kind of him, I’m very grateful. So I’ve still got my beloved signed shirt.”

