Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes has sent fans into a frenzy, as many believe he may have accidentally let slip who will be taking the role of Voldemort in the upcoming series.

While speculation has been swirling for months, some now think Fiennes’ latest comments may be confirmation.

During a red carpet appearance for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, a reporter asked who he thought should fill his shoes for the HBO show.

"I'm told they are already filled, aren't they?" the actor quipped, before adding, "I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice."

In a viral clip shared by Let's Talk Movies on TikTok, Fiennes went on to question whether the news had officially been announced.

"I think they’ve cast it, haven’t they? You don’t know?" he quipped, before turning to his team: "I don’t know. I thought they had."

While it isn’t official confirmation, that didn’t stop fans from spiralling and weighing in on the action.

"He who must not be named accidentally names he who must not be named," one humoured, as another wrote: "If Cillian is playing it, then I will consider watching the show after all."

A third mentioned: "He’s said in other interviews he wanted Cillian. This isn’t spoiling the cast."

Meanwhile, one sceptic highlighted: "You do realise this guy acts for a living, right?"

The new Harry Potter series is currently in production and expected to land on HBOMax in 2027

The Independent has contacted HBO, Murphy and Fiennes for comment

