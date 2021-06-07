Leading US Republican posts his Gmail password and PIN during Twitter rant

Harriet Brewis
Monday 07 June 2021 09:44
Politics

Mo Brooks (left) with former president Donald Trump

(White House photo)

A US politician has been left with egg on his face after he accidentally posted his Gmail password and PIN on social media.

Alabama representative Mo Brooks, 67, made the embarrassing security blunder during a Twitter rant about a lawsuit served against him.

California Democrat Eric Swalwell, 40, is seeking to hold Brooks accountable for the January 6 Capitol riots, and claims he had to hire a private investigator just to pin the Republican down.

Swalwell’s lawyer told CNN that the investigator had left the subpoena papers with Brooks’s wife at their home, but the 67-year-old has accused the Democrat of illegally trespassing on his property.

He tweeted furiously: "Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served [a] complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!"

Alongside his angry words, Brooks posted a screen grab of the penalties faced by anyone committing criminal trespass.

However, he failed to realise that at the bottom of the image was a note featuring the PIN to one of his accounts as well as his email password.

The gaffe was quickly seized upon by social media users, with political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen noting that Brooks sits on a technology committee. So not a great look:

Here’s how other users responded:

Brooks isn’t the only high profile Republican to face tech issues.

In 2019, Rudy Giuliani made headlines after it emerged that he had needed help unlocking his phone having forgotten his password.

In October the following year, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was hacked after someone guessed his pretty predictable password: “maga2020!”

Brooks’ later deleted his mortifying tweet and reshared the image after cropping out his personal details.

Meanwhile, one of Swalwell’s lawyers challenged the politicians accusations.

Philip Andonian said in a statement to CNN: "No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks’ house. That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks’ wife, as the federal rules allow.

"This was after her initial efforts to avoid service. Mo Brooks has no one but himself to blame for the fact that it came to this. We asked him to waive service, we offered to meet him at a place of his choosing.

Instead of working things out like a civilized person, he engaged in a juvenile game of Twitter trolling over the past few days and continued to evade service. He demanded that we serve him. We did just that.

“The important thing is the complaint has been served and Mo Brooks can now be held accountable for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol."

In the lawsuit, Swalwell alleges that Brooks, along with Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and Giuliani broke Washington DC laws, including an anti-terrorism act, by inciting the riot, and that they aided and abetted violent protesters and inflicted emotional distress on members of Congress.

