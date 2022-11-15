A mother has sent Mumsnet into a tailspin by confessing her attraction to Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Posting on the platform, the woman revealed she had been swooning over the former minister and left other mothers rattled.

She wrote: "Am I the only one who finds Jacob Rees Mogg strangely attractive?

"He appears a gentleman with impeccable manners, very well spoken, a great orator and debater, well dressed and [striked out] rather headmasterly too."

Responding to her lustful admission, other mothers ostracised the original poster and shamed her for her Tory kink.

"Oh come on now!" one pleaded. "That’s enough".

"I'm reporting this thread," another said.

A third said: "He's such an unpleasant man - it wouldn't matter what he looked like for me."

And a fourth announced: "Just threw up in my mouth a little bit. Thanks for that."

We really didn't expect to see this today so we are a bit rattled too. But there's only one person's opinion that matters in this story.

indy100 has contacted Rees-Mogg to see what he makes of his newfound status as the ahemPete Davidson of politics

