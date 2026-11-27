There's been an update on XBOX Project Helix release date and price plans, according to a recent report.

Microsoft's next-gen family of XBOX consoles has already been confirmed to be "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Reports suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog has all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix release date and price latest XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

Major XBOX Project Helix plans reportedly 'scrapped' A new report claims some major plans around XBOX Project Helix features have been scrapped. Windows Central reports there were plans for online multiplayer to be made free, Steam would be integrated and full PC games would be accessible.

However Jez Corden says rising hardware costs, plus a change in strategy, could mean these key features no longer happen and XBOX Project Helix may be more like a traditional gaming console than first thought. To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed by XBOX or Microsoft.

XBOX Project Helix release date and price update in report XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

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