A week after her former Mid Bedfordshire seat was won by Labour (with Sir Keir Starmer’s candidate Alistair Strathern overturning a majority of more than 24,000), Nadine Dorries is being ridiculed again as her book on Boris Johnson’s “political assassination” – The Plot – has been given a new release date.

It was initially set for publication on 28 September, just before this year’s Conservative Party Conference, but it was hit with a “small delay” as publisher HarperCollins said it needed more time to “allow for the huge volume of material the author has consulted, the number of high-level sources spoken to, and the required legal process needed to share [Dorries’] story”.

Now, it’s set to come out on 9 November.

The ex-culture secretary turned TalkTV presenter has previously said of her upcoming book: “I had wanted to discover the forces behind the downfall of the prime minister. Instead, I found a fault line within the Conservative Party stretching back decades and a history of deception fuelled by the darkest political arts.

“If you thought that power flowed from the people into parliament, be prepared to think again.”

Dorries repeated that line in a post to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, which included a graphic offering up a definition of ‘plot’ as “a secret plan made by several people to do something that is wrong, harmful, or not legal, especially to do damage to a person or a government”.

Well then.

Yet, instead of making people “think again” about the flow of power in UK politics, it seems people are thinking again about buying the book altogether instead:

HarperCollins, meanwhile, have described the book as a “seismic, untold story” and an “urgent look at how our government really operates”, with Dorries having an “innate storytelling ability”.

