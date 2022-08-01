Geri Horner and Nadine Dorries posed at the Euro 2022 final together and people weren't happy.

The Spice Girls member was pictured with the culture secretary hugging in celebration after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in extra time in a tense and exciting match.

Sarina Wiegman's side took the lead in the second half thanks to an amazing chip from Manchester United's Ella Toone but Germany managed to equalise shortly afterwards to take the game to extra-time.

The game was eventually won when Manchester City striker Chloe Kelly prodded the ball home which ignited delirious scenes in Wembley and around the country.

Dorries who as in attendance at Wembley shared a picture of herself and Horner saying: "Girl power radiating from Wembley tonight."

While people shared the post-match joy, they weren't happy to see the artist with the controversial politician.

Here's a taste of the reaction:

In a tweet, Horner once referred to Margaret Thatcher as "our 1st Lady of girl power’" following her death.

Geri deleted the Thatcher tweet, posted in 2013, and apologised for causing any offence – but then stood by her original comments.

She later said: "I was so confused and overwhelmed by some of the feedback I received that I took my tweet down and for that I was called spineless.

'Did I even really know enough about Margaret Thatcher?’ she added. "Was I just trying to be relevant? She had obviously upset a lot of people."

Geri went on: "Now I realise that I do admire a woman, whether she is right or wrong, regardless of her opinions. She had the courage to stand by her convictions. Not like me. I look at my behaviour, which exposed how weak I was under fire, not like Margaret Thatcher. Rest in peace."

