Let's be honest, we're all just trying to find someone who looks at us the way Nadine Dorries looks at Boris Johnson in the commons.

Social media has been given plenty of new material to work with after a still of the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport from PMQs has gone viral, providing them with a hilarious new meme.

Dorries has had quite the week, making headlines after taking part in three disastrous media interviews in which she tried to defend Johnson following the publication of Sue Gray’s retracted report.

She promptly became a meme after a screengrab of her “snarling” became a hit after the interview was broadcast – and now there’s another picture of her going viral.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Dorries has been vocal in her support of Johnson all week, and the new picture shows her gazing at the prime minister during PMQs.

People online had an awful lot to say about it.

















Dorries' recent chat with BBC News – one of her interviews in support of the prime minister which made for truly remarkable viewing on Monday evening – saw Dorries tell the BBC that the people criticising Mr Johnson over the Sue Gray report were the same people who had hit out at his leadership since before he was even elected leader of the Conservative party.

She has since accused critics of Boris Johnson of being “selfish” and “doing Labour’s work”.

Dorries said that on the same day the government set out steps to “level up” the nation, “a handful of egos want to make it all about them”, following the news that three Conservative MPs yesterday publicly submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.