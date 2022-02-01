The fallout from Boris Johnson’s appearance in the House of Commons continues to make headlines, but it’s Nadine Dorries who has become one of the most talked about people online.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport gave three back to back car-crash interviews in support of the prime minister which made for truly remarkable viewing on Monday evening.

Her chat with BBC News saw Ms Dorries claim that the people criticising Mr Johnson over the Sue Gray report were the same people who had hit out at his leadership since before he was even elected leader of the Conservative party.

She also said the prime minister had ‘given his apology’ and that ‘we'll wait to see’ what the Met Police's findings are.

Inevitably, the internet has gotten hold of it, and a still image of Ms Dorries during the interview has become an instant meme.

The picture, which shows her ‘snarling’ during an exchange with a journalist has been picked up traction on social media and the jokes flowing.

Meanwhile, Monday’s events saw the prime minister become the subject of a backlash after attempting to distract from Labour criticism on the Sue Gray report, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

As a fact-check by Reuters last October concluded, there is no evidence to support the claim despite it gaining traction online.

However, when Ms Dorries was about the "fake news" perpetuated by the prime minister, the minister said "the prime minister tells the truth".

