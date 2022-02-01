The fallout from Boris Johnson’s appearance in the House of Commons continues to make headlines, but it’s Nadine Dorries who has become one of the most talked about people online.
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport gave three back to back car-crash interviews in support of the prime minister which made for truly remarkable viewing on Monday evening.
Her chat with BBC News saw Ms Dorries claim that the people criticising Mr Johnson over the Sue Gray report were the same people who had hit out at his leadership since before he was even elected leader of the Conservative party.
She also said the prime minister had ‘given his apology’ and that ‘we'll wait to see’ what the Met Police's findings are.
PM Boris Johnson has "given his apology," and "we'll wait to see" what the Met Police's findings are, says Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries\n\n"He's going to implement the recommendations [of the Sue Gray report]... because that is leadership"\n\nhttps://bbc.in/3ubUZKz\u00a0pic.twitter.com/TzT9Wx4V9x— BBC Politics (@BBC Politics) 1643649866
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Inevitably, the internet has gotten hold of it, and a still image of Ms Dorries during the interview has become an instant meme.
The picture, which shows her ‘snarling’ during an exchange with a journalist has been picked up traction on social media and the jokes flowing.
Nadine Dorries doesn\u2019t do car crash interviews. She\u2019s the whole traffic report.pic.twitter.com/MPGUjzfOM5— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1643666623
ON WHAT CHARGE? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal??pic.twitter.com/7a7vcygsaW— Gee Aitch Cee (@Gee Aitch Cee) 1643658602
\u201cI don\u2019t need to show you a receipt. I am entitled to a refund.\u201dpic.twitter.com/RwF9GraW4h— Gwdih\u0175 \ud83e\udd89 (@Gwdih\u0175 \ud83e\udd89) 1643652268
\u2018Well don\u2019t call it \u201cbottomless Prosecco\u201d then!\u2019pic.twitter.com/qNFpXL3SNI— MostDeaf (@MostDeaf) 1643661489
"We're still fighting for this tit, and Sue Gray's got to go to New Scotland Yard and get something!" #NadineDorriespic.twitter.com/SxaVsEcUNO— Jason (@Jason) 1643661634
"Leave it Nadine, he ain't wurf it"pic.twitter.com/BIc4JrbKhH— Incorrigible FCA (@Incorrigible FCA) 1643666916
\u201cand he's got to go to Middlesbrough and get something, and... and... I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them,\u00a0love it!\u201dpic.twitter.com/1dLukU94eK— Dave (@Dave) 1643661878
Like a Mum furiously defending her son who has just punched another kid in the face.pic.twitter.com/P8Dce3QamR— HappyToast \u2605 (@HappyToast \u2605) 1643651139
Meanwhile, Monday’s events saw the prime minister become the subject of a backlash after attempting to distract from Labour criticism on the Sue Gray report, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
As a fact-check by Reuters last October concluded, there is no evidence to support the claim despite it gaining traction online.
However, when Ms Dorries was about the "fake news" perpetuated by the prime minister, the minister said "the prime minister tells the truth".
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.