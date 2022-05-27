Nadine Dorries’ social media is… an interesting place to be at the moment.

Earlier this week, while the rest of the UK had its sights firmly set on the findings of the Sue Gray report, Dorries posted a bizarre video of the Queen dancing to Lizzo to mark the jubilee.

Seemingly in a bid to get down with the kids, Dorries has now posted a clip about the Online Safety Bill, and it’s got the internet cringing.

And how has the secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport tried to connect to a younger generation? By rapping, naturally.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“The UK is passing some new legislation, to make the internet safer for a younger generation,” she begins, starting the first rhyme of the clip.

“It’s effectively a framework to protect internet users from scams, illegal content and anonymous abusers. It will force big tech to stop their terms being breached, and puts in measures to defend free speech."

@nadinedorriesmp How we’re making the internet safer 🖐🏻🎤 #onlinesafety #internet #ukpolitics #nadinedorries #news #government #law #freespeech #content #blowthisup #fyp

“But is it true it will impact freedom of expression? No! We’ve put in legal protections in the 19th section.”



She goes on: “Another thing we’re doing through the laws we’re passing is tackling online crime and cyber flashing. If companies fail to comply with the law, and fail to protect the users that they’re responsible for, the regulation Ofcom will have the power to fine. So platforms must keep people safe online.”

To top it off, Dorries finishes the clip by actually dropping a mic.

We're really not sure to make of this one... Nadine Dorries/TikTok

“Good grief,” one TikTok user wrote, seeming to sum up the most common reaction.

“Oh dear god,” another said.

One more referenced her infamous ‘downstream’ gaffe, writing the tongue-in-cheek comment: “Can’t wait to downstream this amazing rap video on to my computer via the British internet (the safest internet in the world thanks to yourself).”

“Sick beats Nadine hun x,” another added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.