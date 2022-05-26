We wish Tories would stop trying to appear relatable to younger people, but culture secretary Nadine Dorries has decided to post embarrassing videos to TikTok featuring the Queen dancing to Lizzo.

We’re not joking, unfortunately.

The video, posted on Thursday, sees a computerised version of the monarch towering above a building and dancing while confetti falls from a clear blue sky.

“One week until the jubilee,” Dorries writes, “let the countdown begin!”

The song choice is one which has gone viral on the platform in recent weeks, and that’s Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” – featuring lyrics about needing a “sentimental man or woman to pump me up” and the singer “trying to bring out the fabulous”.

Well, we certainly don’t need or want either the Queen or Ms Dorries to ‘pump me up’ – whatever that means.

Naturally, TikTok users soon questioned what it is they were witnessing, with one asking is the Queen was “dancing on Boris Johnson’s political grave”.

Another wrote: “No time like a cost of living crisis to spaff tons of money away to commemorate a woman who is a symbol of the financial disparity in our country!”

“I love Channel 4 you Netflix sharing criminal,” quipped a third, referring to Ms Dorries previously admitting she shares her password for the streaming service with other households, against the website’s rules.

We’re sorry, but this TikTok is far from being “Good As Hell”...

