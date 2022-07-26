Video

Liz Truss responds to Nadine Dorries' £4.50 Claire's earrings claim

Liz Truss has responded to Nadine Dorries' comments about her '£4.50 Claire's Accessories earrings' that catapulted her to a barrage of ridicule online.

Dorries tweeted about the earrings in response to claims that rival Rishi Sunak had been wearing a £3,500 bespoke suit to a leadership debate.

"I don't have any issue with how expensive anybody else's clothes are," she said. "I don't know how she knows where I got my earrings to be perfectly frank about it."

"I'm not going to give Rishi fashion advice."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Liz Truss
Up next Politics

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz