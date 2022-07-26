Liz Truss responds to Nadine Dorries' £4.50 Claire's earrings claim

Liz Truss has responded to Nadine Dorries' comments about her '£4.50 Claire's Accessories earrings' that catapulted her to a barrage of ridicule online.

Dorries tweeted about the earrings in response to claims that rival Rishi Sunak had been wearing a £3,500 bespoke suit to a leadership debate.

"I don't have any issue with how expensive anybody else's clothes are," she said. "I don't know how she knows where I got my earrings to be perfectly frank about it."

"I'm not going to give Rishi fashion advice."

