Nadine Dorries has thrown her support behind the people of Ukraine by spelling the country's name wrong.
The culture minister attempted to say that she "stood with" Ukraine as it continues to face an invasion from Russia but either by typo or ignorance she instead championed the mysterious and non-existent country "Ukriane".
Dorries was plugging Boris Johnson's six-point plan to support Ukraine, which involves imposing further sanctions on Russia, working with other countries to mobilise humanitarian efforts and halting "the normalisation of Russia's aggression".
Labour threw their support behind Johnson to stand united against Russian aggression, while other people had mixed views about whether the plan would be any good but in general people had more to say about Dorries' awkward spelling mistake.
Hey Nadnie Dorreis,\nIt's UKRAINE, not Ukriane.— Pascal Jacquemain \ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7in\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 #BloodyMigrant (@Pascal Jacquemain \ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7in\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 #BloodyMigrant) 1646592711
How are you spelling Ukraine Secretary of State for Culture?\n\nI'm embarrassed for you.https://twitter.com/NadineDorries/status/1500521963642630148\u00a0\u2026— I'm Johnson's secret handler. (@I'm Johnson's secret handler.) 1646619308
Culture secretary can't even spell Ukraine right even though it's in the image. \nWhy does she even have her job?https://twitter.com/NadineDorries/status/1500521963642630148\u00a0\u2026— It's Me Sir Mike Esquire | \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa | \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 | \ud83d\udee1\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@It's Me Sir Mike Esquire | \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa | \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 | \ud83d\udee1\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1646621736
It is not the first time Dorries' spelling skills have caused people's eyes to roll. Last year, she temporarily deleted her account after she reacted to Dominic Cummings' coronavirus evidence to a parliamentary select committee with a spectacular typo.
Dominic Cummings isn\u2019t as clever as he doesn\u2019t think he is. \n\nAllegations of incompetence at the top of government have to be considered in light of the fact that this government is leading the world in Covid recovery.— Nadine Dorries (@Nadine Dorries) 1622097918
And in 2017 she thought swastikas were spelt swass stickers.
Some Conservative posters have been daubed with swass stickers - hard to believe any decent person would vote for Corbyns Jew hating mobhttps://twitter.com/guidofawkes/status/872041623286411264\u00a0\u2026— Nadine Dorries (@Nadine Dorries) 1496759158
Oh, dear. It's not as if she's a published author or anything...
