Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson has criticised the media for misrepresenting a clip of the House Speaker "pushing" a Republican congresswoman's child and was actually ensuring the little girl "wouldn't be hidden" in the photos.

In a video posted to Twitter, Pelosi appears to nudge the young daughter of Texas Representative Mayra Flores further away from her as the Democrat signals for other people to join the photo of Flores and her family.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the accusation made by Flores and other conservatives, Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill defended the 82-year-old Democrat.

"It’s sad to see “news outlets” that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family," he tweeted.

Though Hammill didn't stop there as he then followed up with another tweet of further footage of Pelosi having a chat with Flores' two young daughters about where they are.

"And here’s more footage of the Speaker graciously greeting Rep. Flores’ children and telling them about the room they are in," he tweeted.

Representative Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony

She was recently elected to represent Texas' 35th Congressional District and is the first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress.

On Twitter, the 36-year-old levelled the accusation at Pelosi and along with a picture of the photo op. She tweeted: "I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her."

"She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen," she added. "No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!"

The situation has left people divided, with conservatives slamming Pelosi and saying she "showed her true colors," while others defended the House Speaker saying she "did nothing wrong."

