Representative Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony this past week.

In a video posted to Twitter, it appears Pelosi, 82, nudges Flores' young daughter further away from her as Pelosi motions for other people to join the photo of Flores and her family.

Flores, 36, was recently elected to represent Texas' 35th Congressional District, becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her," Flores wrote on Twitter. "She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!"

People reacted to the video with mixed feelings. Some felt that Pelosi only nudged Flores' daughter and therefore did not deserve backlash. Other people felt Pelosi's attempt to move Flores' daughter was rude and mean-spirited.

"You can’t be serious. I just watched the video and she nudged her. Big whoop," one Twitter user wrote.

"She was waving & inviting the other family members to come up & be in the photo but, when you just want to hate no matter what you'll make fun of a real disease people die from. Here's the WHOLE thing, she did nothing wrong," another Twitter user wrote in defense of Pelosi.

"This is the grossed thing I’ve seen on Twitter this weekend, and that’s saying a lot. Nancy needs to apologize to this sweet, strong young woman," Tina tweeted.

"I know many are shrugging this off like it's not that big of a deal, but I just can't imagine a scenario where I would ever do that to someone else's child," another Twitter user wrote.

The incident comes after former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was hit in the back by a supermarket employee this weekend.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.