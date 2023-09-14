Nancy Pelosi uses suggestive hand gesture to describe Kevin McCarthy

After House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Representative Nancy Pelosi didn't hold back on letting her feelings known.

Pelosi, who was the former House Speaker who opened both impeachment inquiries into former president Donald Trump, criticised McCarthy's decision. She said that the move was a result of the deal he had made with Republican extremists when he was trying to become speaker.

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Pelosi said, "you have to impeach the president or else we're going to vacate the chair of speaker. This is not responsible governance, but it's the chaos on the Republican side."

Cooper then went on to ask if that deal-making had put McCarthy in an "impossible situation."

"Yeah," Pelosi agreed, describing it "the incredibly shrinking speakership."

Her words were accompanied by a gesture of something shrivelling up, or perhaps being crushed.

And, of course, many on social media loved Pelosi's frank gesture:

It's not the first time Pelosi has let her actions speak louder than her words. Some moments include her tearing up the paper copy of then-President Trump's State of the Union Speech, as well as a photo from the Trump White House of her literally standing up to him.

Watch the full interview with Cooper below:

Cooper asks Pelosi twice if Harris is best running mate for Biden youtu.be

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.