Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss asked for her advice on how to get into Vogue, because Scotland's first minister has featured twice in the famous high-fashion magazine.

It comes after the Tory leadership candidate dismissively labelled Sturgeon as an "attention seeker," at the hustings last week to which the SNP leader told LBC’s Iain Dale she thought the comments were a "spoof" at first.

During the interview at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in the middle of the city’s Fringe festival, Sturgeon explained how she met the foreign secretary at the COP26 in Glasgow last year where she says the conversation veered away from climate change.

Instead, Sturgeon's recent interview with Vogue at the time (October 2021) was apparently the hot topic and claimed Truss quizzed her about how she appeared in the magazine.

"That was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue - and she calls me an attention-seeker," Sturgeon quipped, referencing the previous comment made by Truss.

"I said to her they came and asked me. I didn't really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn't actually been my first time in Vogue, it had been my second time.

"It looked a little bit as if she'd swallowed a wasp," she added. "I'm sure she'll be in Vogue before too long."

"I remember it because there we were at the world's biggest climate change conference in Glasgow, world leaders about to arrive.

"That was the main topic of conversation she was interested in pursuing. And once we'd exhausted that it kind of dried up. I'm sure we'll have many more conversations about many more substantive things."

It's not the first Sturgeon hit back at Truss' comments as she tweeted an image of a seal she had spotted in Argyll, and called the animal "a bit of an attention seeker", alongside a winky emoji.

