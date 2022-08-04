Liz Truss says Brexit caused no disruption and everyone is baffled

Liz Truss says she switched her views on Brexit after "realising it didn't cause any disruption" - aside from the import, cost of living, and border issues the UK has faced recently.

"I was concerned about some of the disruption... the fact is that disruption didn't happen," she said at a Tory leadership hustings in Cardiff on Wednesday (3 August).

"I've done more than most people in government to deliver on the opportunities of Brexit."

Truss voted 'remain' in 2016, but added that she was "on the fence".

