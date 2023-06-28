Nigel Farage heckled while receiving 'presenter of the year' award

Nigel Farage was heckled when picking up an award for presenting his GB News show.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader was named “news presenter of the year” at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards – beating TalkTV’s Piers Morgan and Eamonn Holmes, also of GB News, in a public vote.

Accepting the award, Farage ranted that he doubted he would have won if the industry picked the winner rather than the public and started going off on one.

It didn't go down well as people started jeering and Farage quickly bit back.

"Please do keep the abuse coming, because it says a lot more about you than it does about me!," he said.



He than praised GB News for occupying a "gap in the market" and slammed the wider industry for being out of touch and people started heckling him again.

"I had much louder than this in the European parliament so I'm disappointed," he said, referring to his time as an MEP.

As he continued talking about the "establishment" and "mainstream media", the jeers got louder.

Take a look at what happened here:

It looks like Farage is still a Marmite figure in British politics.

