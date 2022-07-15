Nigel Farage backed the wrong horse in Suella Braverman, who was eliminated in her bid for Tory leadership yesterday - so now he's being roasted.

Earlier this week he posted a video on Twitter outlining why he was supporting Braverman, which now looks a bit silly given she's out.

He said he could see that Boris Johnson would have to resign but that it took a while to get him out "because a lack of obvious successors".

Until Braverman, who - according to Farage - "is the only one actually saying what needs to be done."

Referencing her pledge to take the UK out of the ECHR, he said: "She's the only one prepared to complete Brexit." The ECHR has nothing to do with the EU, by the way, but let's stay on track.

He added that "we are not going to get a proper Brexit," with any of the others in place.

Braverman was knocked out of the race yesterday after only receiving 27 votes. Sunak won 101 votes, Penny Mordaunt got 83, and Liz Truss came third with 64.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch came fourth with 49 and Tom Tugendhat came fifth on 32

.People joked that Farage backing Braverman made her unpopular:

We look forward to seeing who he backs next...

