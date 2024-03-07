With the chancellor unveiling his latest budget this week, Jeremy Hunt has – naturally - been making headlines, but with that comes the likelihood of journalists accidentally substituting his surname for a far more sweary alternative amid all the pressures that come with live broadcasting.

Unfortunately for ITV News, newsreader Nina Hossain made the slip-up during Thursday’s lunchtime bulletin, during a two-way with political correspondent Harry Horton live in Altrincham, in Greater Manchester.

She said: “The science secretary Michelle Donelan falsely accused an academic of supporting Hamas. You spoke to Mr C*** - Mr Hunt – how did he respond to calls for her to resign?”

The question comes as taxpayers have been left furious at the news they will have to foot a legal bill for damages as a result of the libel case.

As for Hossain’s blunder, it’s understood an apology was issued at the end of the bulletin.

It didn’t seem to bother many viewers though, who delighted at the naughty word making a rogue appearance at lunchtime:

And it’s not the only mispronunciation to have been uttered around Hunt and the budget this week, as PoliticsJOE spotted a presenter on Tuesday’s edition of The World Tonight on BBC Radio 4 ask about “tax c***s” instead of “tax cuts”:





And the media mayhem around Hunt and the budget also intensified on the Today programme, when host Amol Rajan branded the chancellor a “fiscal drag queen”.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been called a drag queen before, by the way.”

Hunt later said comments made by Rajan were “unworthy of the BBC… and unworthy of you, Amol.”

