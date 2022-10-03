A Conservative MP has just said something profound and honest - we're as shocked as you are.

Leader of the house of commons Penny Mordaunt told fellow Tories “our policy is great but our comms is s**t”, while speaking at an event at the Conservative Party conference late last night.

She was answering her own question: "what have we learnt so far at conference?" and her banterful (maybe) answer was met with laughter and applause.

Easy crowd.

It comes during a tricky conference season for the Tories. Jacob Rees-Mogg was met with boos when he turned up in Birmingham and and protestors representing a range of interest groups surrounded the conference venue to let the Tories know exactly what they think of them.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss's government made its first U-turn this morning when chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng opted not to scrap the top-rate 45p tax after all, saying the government "had listened" to the people.

He's going to speak later today to say more about the government's plans for the economy.

We look forward to Mordaunt's verdict on whether he delivers great policy in a "s**t" way or not.

