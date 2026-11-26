A White House adviser appeared to suggest that the Democrats initiating investigations into Republicans could spark a civil war – and got mercilessly mocked.

After the political thrashing the Democrats gave the Republicans in the midterm elections , gaining control of Congress, the party has begun making plans for promised investigations into the Trump administration.

While guest hosting Steve Bannon’s podcast War Room, Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro, appeared to suggest that this move to uncover wrongdoing within the government could spark a “civil war”.

Navarro alleged: “Congressional Democrats won the midterms on gas and grocery prices. Now they promise to spend the next two years waging lawfare against Trump officials. That’s a recipe for either a Republican president in 2029 or civil war.”

Navarro himself was previously imprisoned for defying a House Jan. 6 subpoena and now serves as a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing after being selected by Trump.

Someone claimed: “Nothing says ‘we’re innocent’ like predicting the country will collapse if anyone investigates.”

Another suggested: “Some ex-cons cannot be rehabilitated.”

One person mocked his comment writing: “‘Please don't investigate the criminal and seditious actions of the president, the administration, or his family and close associates. Otherwise, we will have to unleash the fiery hell of the U.S. military on Americans.’”

“Read the room, Navarro. The voters turned Congress blue with directions to do clean up work on the Trump crime family. And we expect results,” another pointed out.

Someone else joked: “How dare you suggest accountability.”

Another asked: “Can you imagine the reaction of the press if a member of the Biden administration had threatened civil war over republicans investigating the president?”

“Everybody in Trump World runs on silly hyperbole to attract attention,” argued another.

Another suggested: “Peter Navarro wants to start a f**king civil war over congressional oversight. What an unhinged lunatic. Grow the f**k up, you pathetic child.”

One person wrote: “Thanks Pete for the video evidence at your next trial.”

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