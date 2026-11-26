The Fockers are back - and they've got a new addition (a Focker-In-Law) joining the family, although some are more happy about it than others...

"Greg Focker's (Ben Stiller) son, Henry (Skyler Gisondo), brings his girlfriend (Ariana Grande), a trained FBI hostage negotiator, home to meet the family. Greg soon gets worried when Henry tells everyone that he plans to propose to her," the film synopsis reads.

The film sees the return of Emmy winner Ben Stiller and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro, with the new addition of Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Ariana Grande, and is directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the three previous Meet the Parents films.

(L-R) Skyler Gisondo, John Hamburg, Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande, Beanie Feldstein, Robert De Niro, Eduardo Franco, John Lesher and Lauren Hennessey attend the "Focker In-Law" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 18, 2026, in London, England. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Teri Polo, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner have also reprised their roles for the latest Focker film.

Henry and Samantha Focker previously appeared in Little Fockers (2010) and they've been recast with Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein for Focker-In-Law.

What are critics saying?

YouTube/Universal Pictures

Focker-In-Law has received mixed to negative reviews from critics, with most praise going to Ariana Grande's performance, and the film currently has a 28 per cent critics score on film and TV review aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes.



"It’s downright painful watching Robert De Niro, one of our greatest actors, and Ben Stiller, who’s capable of so much more, reprising the same formulaic shtick," said The Hollywood Reporter's Frank Scheck.

Variety's Guy Lodge wrote, "Time is long, but also short, and we feel both those truths in 'Focker-in-Law,' a pretty haggard sequel in which, joke-wise, time also stands perfectly still."

"The cinematic equivalent of half-rotten Thanksgiving leftovers that you’d only eat in lieu of having any other food in the house," commented IndieWire's David Ehrlich, grading the film a C-.

"You don’t need a lie-detector test to know that Grande saves it. She uses her doe-eyed innocence brilliantly... It’s very funny and it’s exactly the jolt the Focker franchise needed," Associated Press's Mark Kennedy noted in his 2.5/4 star review.

The New York Times's Johnny Oleksinski gave the film a 1/4 rating, "The only enjoyable performance in 'In-Law,' directed by John Hamburg, comes courtesy of Grande, who’s thankfully not just going through the motions like most everybody else.

"Even Grande’s talent can’t save the fourth outing of this 90s-style grossout cringe comedy from a depressing sense of overfamiliarity," The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw shared in his two-star review.

When is the release date?

YouTube/Universal Pictures

Focker-In-Law was released in cinemas on November 25.

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