Donald Trump gave a concerning three-word warning to an incumbent governor after criticism over Iowa lead detonation by US Army.

On Wednesday (25 November), the US Army carried out a controlled blast of lead azide – an explosive used in munitions – in Iowa that it said was volatile and required destroying to prevent it spontaneously exploding by itself. As part of the controlled detonation, they warned of “potential exposure to toxic lead dust”.

The decision to detonate was disputed by various groups over concerns for environmental and human health.

Rob Sand, the Democratic Iowa governor-elect who recently beat Republican Zach Lahn in the midterm elections , condemned the “chaotic and unclear” lead up to the detonation and demanded “immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did”.

The US president hit back with a sinister message, and also attempted to blame former president Barack Obama in the process.

Trump wrote: “Rob Sands [sic], the new future Governor of lowa, is obviously unhappy that the Obama created (2009!) mess was so perfectly handled by the U.S. Army through a flawless detonation, that he's now complaining about the lead up to the event.”

Trump concluded: “I will remember! President DJT.”

“Nutso stuff. Typical Trump,” someone argued.

One person suggested: “Ask questions, get threatened.”

Another argued: “‘I will remember!’ is not something a president should say to the man Iowans just elected governor.”

Someone pointed out: “They always skip over the part where Trump was president for four years after Obama. Have you noticed they always skip that part for everything?”

One person asked: “I will remember?? What the f**k does that threat mean??”

Someone else wrote: “‘I will remember!’ Sounds like a threat.”

“‘I will remember!’ Oh f**k off with your fascist threats. You can barely remember who the people standing next to you are,” argued someone else.





Another claimed: “He says ‘I will remember!’ like it's supposed to have meaning. Not the first time that he's used it.”

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