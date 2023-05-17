Angela Rayner calls the National Conservatism Conference a 'Trump tribute act'

Angela Rayner has called the National Conservatism Conference a "Trump tribute act".

Speaking during PMQs on behalf of Keir Starmer, who was otherwise engaged, the deputy Labour leader slammed Oliver Dowden, who was likewise standing in for Rishi Sunak, and accused the Tories of being in "a conveyor belt of crisis."

"And while his party is preparing for opposition with their Trump tribute act conference over the road, Labour are focussed on fixing the real problems facing British people", she said, appearing to reference the conference.

It comes as some leading figures of the Tory party, including Lee Anderson, Suella Braverman and Jacob Rees-Mogg are at the conference, known as NatCon, which has been marred in controversy thanks to platforming some extremely odd views.

Elsewhere during the session, Rayner joked that the appointment of Oliver Dowden as deputy prime minister showed that Sunak finally had "a working class friend", referencing one of his most famous gaffes.

She also joked that there had been three deputy PMs in three years. "The third time's the charm," she joked.

But Dowden came with a joke of his own, and compared Rayner and Starmer's relationship to that of This Morning host Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who are reported to be feuding despite appearing chummy on screen.

Political debate or the Edinburgh Fringe? You be the judge...

