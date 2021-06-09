Ranking all the puns in Oliver Dowden’s “songs to get vaccinated to” playlist

Kate Plummer
Wednesday 09 June 2021 16:45
Politics
(JOHN SIBLEY/Reuters/Oliver Dowden)

Oliver Dowden is our Culture Secretary.

So how best could he shoehorn culture into the vaccine discourse to stay relevant? By making a playlist called “songs to get vaccinated to”, that’s how.

The minister and ToryMP knocked together a whopping 54 track playlist, allowing those who get their vaccine - which takes minutes - to listen to vaguely vaccine-related music for over three hours.

Gosh. The Telegraph was particularly scathing and said “it sounds like it has been compiled by a wedding DJ for a middle-aged couple on their second marriage”. The Times meanwhile dubbed it “the kind of upbeat, unthreateningly melodious playlist that a middle-aged father of two like Dowden would compile for a barbecue.”

As for indy100? We are appropriately embarrassed but recognise that some of his choices were better than others. Who are we to say no to an average to good pun, after all? So here’s our ranking of his choices based on how logical they are as inclusions for the playlist and NOT how good/bad the songs are.

1. ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’, Pat Benatar, 10/10

Decent pun, we do want to get hit with the best shots. Room well read, Dowden.

2. ‘Here Comes The Sun’, The Beatles 0/10

This isn’t a weather forecast. An odd choice and makes little to no sense. Delete.

3. ‘Good as Hell’, Lizzo 3/10

“I do my hair toss, check my nails.” Unnecessary for a vaccine appointment tbh.

4. ‘Rescue Me’, Fontella Bass, 1/10

Sounds like some in the government have hero complexes...

5. ‘You Make My Dreams (Come True)’, Daryl Hall & John Oates, 0/10

Again, tenuous.

6. ‘Lovely Day’, Bill Withers, 6/10

We are sure it will be.

7. ‘My Shot’, Hamilton: The Musical, 10/10

Another worthy pun.

8. ‘Jump in the Line’, Harry Belafonte, 4/10

Jumping in vaccine centres sounds inadvisable

9. ‘Mr. Blue Sky’, Electric Light Orchestra, 7/10

Classic ‘good times are coming’ type stuff.

10. ‘(What A) Wonderful World’, Sam Cooke, 1/10

Incorrect. Vaccines are working well in the UK but there is massive inequality throughout the world in terms of access to jabs.

11. ‘Best Day Of My Life’, American Authors, 3/10

Getting a vaccine is incredibly important but if getting one constitutes the best day of Dowden’s life, that is quite sad.

12. ‘I’m So Excited’, The Pointer Sisters, 5/10

It’s exciting, but let’s maintain decorum.

13. ‘Something Good Can Work’, Two Door Cinema Club, 1/10

‘Something good can work’ should be the government’s new slogan. You did something good. You can work. Thanks?

14. ‘Celebration’, Kool & The Gang, 0/10

Naff!

15. ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, Queen, 0/10

Why is this here?

16. ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’, Justin Timberlake, 1/10

Can’t you? Should get that checked out.

17. ‘Faith,’ George Michael, 2/10

Nothing like shouting ‘faith’ to make you lose faith...

18. ‘Dog Days Are Over’, Florence + The Machine, 3/10

Irresponsible communications. People with the vaccine still need to be careful.

19. ‘If You Wanna’, The Vaccines, 8/10

The Vaccines! We see what you did there.

20. ‘We Are The Champions’, Queen, 1/10.

No thanks to self-congratulatory nonsense from the government.

21. ‘Freedom! ‘90’, George Michael, 1/10

“I won’t let you down, so please don’t give me up” could also be the Conservative Party’s next general election campaign slogan.

22. ‘Good Days’, SZA, 0,10

In terms of genre alone, this really doesn’t fit with the rest of the playlist.

23. ‘Feeling Good’, Nina Simone, 7/10

We know what you mean.

24. ‘The Cure’, Lady Gaga, 5/10

We get the theme but a vaccine is just prevention, not a cure. Let’s not start a misinformation crisis, Oliver.

25. ‘Break Free’, Ariana Grande, 1/10

Why are you here? Imagine Oliver Dowden bopping to this song.

26. ‘You’re The One That I Want’, Grease: The Musical, 3/10

For the vaccine snobs out there...

27. ‘I Gotta Feeling’, Black Eyes Peas, 3/10

Another ‘nighttime’ themed song choice when people get vaccinated during the DAY.

28. ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’, *NSYNC, 1/10

“Every little thing I do, never seems enough for you”. Dowden, we are grateful for the vaccines, calm down!

29. ‘Rescue Me’, OneRepublic, 2/10

Hero complex, alert.

30. ‘I Want You’, Savage Garden, 3/10

Weak link.

31. ‘What A Feeling’, Irene Cara, 2/10

Why could most of his songs equally be added to a playlist called “songs overused in British TV adverts from 2005-2015”? Why? No offence, Irene.

32. ‘The Sweet Escape’, Gwen Stefani ft Akon, 4/10

Escape from the pandemic, we guess?

33. ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’, Ricky Martin, 0/10

There is never an appropriate moment to whip this tune out.

34. ‘Feel Good Inc.’, Gorillaz, 2/10

What about the side effects?

35. ‘Jump Around’, House of Pain, 1/10

We said it before. Jumping in vaccine centres sounds inadvisable. House of Pain is also not a very reassuring band name.

36. ‘Bulletproof’, La Roux, 1/10

More misinformation. Vaccines will not protect people from bullets.

37. ‘Good Feeling’, Flo Rida, 7/10

Getting called up for the vaccine is a good feeling.

38. ‘This is How We Do It’, Montell Jordan, 2/10

Does Dowden imagine walking out to address the people, with this song playing? We REALLY hope not.

39. ‘I Love It’, Icona Pop ft Charli XCX. 2/10

“I crashed my car into the bridge, I love it.” Is this the behaviour we want a government minister to promote?

40. ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’, Ella Fitzgerald, 3/10

Another sharp genre change showing Dowden would be an awful DJ. Also, makes no sense in terms of the vaccine.

41. ‘Finally’, CeCe Peniston, 10/10

The only song that actually captures the mood of the generation the playlist was aimed at - frustrated and desperately waiting for the vaccine.

42. ‘Take on Me’, a-ha, 9/10

“I’ll be fine, in a day or two”. True.

43. ‘Beat It’, Michael Jackson, 0/10

??

44. ‘Eye of the Tiger’, Survivor, 0/10

Too! Dramatic!

45. ‘A Night to Remember’, Shalamar, 0/10

Vaccines! Happen! During! The! Day! Not! Night!

46. ‘Disco Science’, Mirwais, 1/10

Vaccines were made by scientists? And now we can go to discos?

47. ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’, Depeche Mode, 1/10

Yes, we can, two doses please, no more, no less.

48. ‘More Than a Feeling’, Boston, 3/10

Another advert song! Also: “I closed my eyes and I slipped away...” NOT SOMETHING that will happen because of the vaccine.

49. ‘Beautiful Day, U2’, 9/10

Finally, a song about a day, not a night, being good.

50. ‘I’m Still Standing’, Elton John, 4/10

Well, of course, it's just a jab. Dramatic, much?

51. ‘One Day Like This’, Elbow, 1/10

Shame their band name isn’t Upper Arm.

52. ‘You Can Get It If You Really Want’, Jimmy Cliff, 3/10

Tell that to the people under 25 who haven’t got the call-up yet.

53. ‘Walking On Sunshine’, Katrina & The Waves, 8/10

Positive vibes.

54. ‘Fight Song’, Rachel Platten, 1/10

Aggressive.

Safe to say, we’ll bring our own playlists.

Trending

People think Trump had his pants on backwards during speech last night
2021-06-06T13:46:49.000Z
A royal questioned if people knew Oprah and it backfired massively
2021-06-05T18:10:15.000Z
People are angry at wealthy landlord who drives luxury cars ‘for free’
2021-06-03T15:09:11.000Z
Man misinterprets ‘cheating’ text from fiancée and becomes a legend
2021-06-04T16:16:51.000Z
Man who claims he’s Charles and Camilla’s son posts yet more ‘proof’
2021-06-08T08:42:47.000Z
Walmart employee knocks out customer after being spat on
2021-06-04T21:18:26.000Z
A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised
2021-06-07T16:50:02.000Z
Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ won’t are ruining Colombian rivers
2021-06-04T15:27:11.000Z
Gary Lineker praised for ‘triggering gammons’ over BLM comments
2021-06-06T14:47:48.000Z
Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
Bride dies at her own wedding so sister steps in to marry the groom
2021-06-03T10:34:09.000Z
Hotel guests jeered at after getting mad over women kissing
2021-06-02T16:12:31.000Z
Woman’s 5-year-long revenge on ex-boyfriend divides TikTok
2021-06-09T09:07:57.000Z
Boxing conspiracy theorists think Logan Paul got knocked out
2021-06-07T12:58:44.000Z
Man touched woman’s butt as she lifted weights and got busted
2021-06-07T14:12:09.000Z
Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Lilibet Diana’s name
2021-06-07T14:46:25.000Z
Daily Mail slammed for claim about ‘no go areas’ for white Brits
2021-06-06T08:02:27.000Z
Naomi Wolf got banned from Twitter – here’s some of her wildest tweets
2021-06-05T13:55:23.000Z
Woman who died homeless had $884,000 sitting unclaimed in the bank
2021-06-04T09:56:35.000Z
Greggs lets sausage rolls go cold on purpose, former employee reveals
2021-06-02T11:55:19.000Z
Women branded ‘prostitutes’ for taking photos in bikinis at the beach
2021-06-03T14:54:29.000Z
Chris Hemsworth’s uber-jacked arms spark debate about body standards
2021-06-03T09:27:46.000Z
TikTok is astounded to find out there mosquitoes at Disney World
2021-06-07T18:27:37.000Z
Attempt to ridicule NHS doctor as a ‘masked sheep’ backfires
2021-06-05T15:47:37.000Z
Backlash after ‘OK Boomer girl’ shows off $2million flat
2021-06-04T07:59:16.000Z
Boyfriend uses a surveillance camera to catch cheating girlfriend
2021-06-06T11:10:48.000Z
Serbian volleyball player apologizes after making racist gesture
2021-06-03T17:53:16.000Z
Laurence Fox has just noticed a set of Pride traffic lights from 2016
2021-06-08T08:28:09.000Z
22 of the best reactions to the Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather
2021-06-07T08:04:21.000Z
Woman drops entire friend group after TikTok reveal
2021-06-08T15:02:42.000Z
Did Donald Trump actually wear his trousers backwards?
2021-06-07T13:45:31.000Z
Yorkshireman ‘needs therapy’ over how much London fish and chips cost
2021-06-07T13:10:36.000Z
Pizza thief’s genius life-hack goes viral on TikTok
2021-06-04T08:30:06.000Z
Creepy hooded men spotted in ghost town on Google Earth
2021-06-08T07:18:50.000Z
How to get 27 days off work in a row using just 10 holiday days
2021-06-08T18:37:58.000Z
Superman impersonator hit by bus while pretending to stop it
2021-06-04T05:58:30.000Z
Man suffers horrific injuries after being mauled by 9ft alligator
2021-06-04T14:26:01.000Z
Demi Lovato accused of double standards after ‘advertising Dr Pepper’
2021-06-03T13:21:58.000Z
Mum arrested after posing as daughter, 13, at school
2021-06-07T09:42:27.000Z
Nigel Farage ‘hypocrite’ slams footballers stance against racism
2021-06-07T09:03:59.000Z
Gary Lineker has hilarious response to being called a ‘Marxist’
2021-06-07T11:59:14.000Z
OnlyFans star has heart attack after trying TikTok ‘dry scooping’ fad
2021-06-07T07:43:47.000Z
Man cheated out of £100 after managing to beat scam artist’s challenge
2021-06-03T14:18:38.000Z
David Schwimmer thinks Ed Sheeran should stick to the singing
2021-06-04T17:20:03.000Z
Dating expert shares the best pick-up line she’s ever heard
2021-06-07T17:42:20.000Z
White Madagascar teen told they shouldn’t cook African food
2021-06-04T11:04:49.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Major internet outage hits many of the world’s biggest websites
2021-06-08T10:28:46.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Trump is considering another ‘interesting’ idea to take down Biden
2021-06-06T10:13:02.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
This optical illusion about white rabbits is leaving people baffled
2021-06-05T14:52:45.000Z
21 of the funniest memes and reactions to Lorde’s new album cover
2021-06-08T07:19:36.000Z
Official said she was ‘sickened’ because candidate had adopted a child
2021-06-03T11:31:16.000Z
Influencer posed for pic in first-class, later spotted in economy
2021-06-02T20:56:48.000Z
Toddler goes viral for her sweary description of a goat
2021-06-02T13:47:04.000Z
Man disguises himself so he could visit his ‘lover’ on her wedding day
2021-06-04T08:59:02.000Z
Presenter Beverley Turner ‘banned’ from This Morning after vaccine row
2021-06-06T13:45:31.000Z
Richard Dawkins is getting mocked online for his bad literary take
2021-06-06T09:53:02.000Z
Farmer facing mouse plague sparks debate after burning rodents alive
2021-06-08T09:06:56.000Z
Woman’s ingenious soy sauce hack for eating sushi goes viral
2021-06-05T11:07:34.000Z
Five types of relationships cats and owners can have
2021-06-05T07:16:21.000Z
Trump building prices slump as it’s ‘embarrassing’ to live there
2021-06-05T10:23:57.000Z
Brexiteer mistakenly thanked England players for not taking the knee
2021-06-08T07:39:25.000Z
Trump believed a conspiracy theory that affected his 2020 campaign
2021-06-08T15:50:28.000Z
Elon Musk boosted the ‘CumRocket’ cryptocurrency - people are confused
2021-06-05T12:16:45.000Z
George P. Bush roasted for attempting to win Trump’s approval
2021-06-04T07:53:16.000Z
Woman’s emotional support dog was adopted while she was in hospital
2021-06-03T22:11:46.000Z
Rudy Giuliani’s plug for MyPillow is called ‘human centipede of grift’
2021-06-04T17:43:27.000Z
US Space Force unaware of who the good guys are in Star Wars
2021-06-03T22:15:59.000Z
Laurence Fox hopes England lose the Euros over taking the knee
2021-06-07T14:42:55.000Z
Student denied diploma after wearing Mexican flag to graduation
2021-06-04T19:13:20.000Z
The most complained-about moments in British TV history, ranked
2021-03-18T09:59:48.000Z
Difference between US and UK perfectly summed up by these two tweets
2021-06-06T08:03:42.000Z
First trailer for a new Anthony Bourdain doc has left people in tears
2021-06-04T12:29:52.000Z
Apple ‘pays millions’ to woman over her explicit photos leak
2021-06-07T21:17:13.000Z
A transparent pool more than 100ft above ground is making people ill
2021-06-02T06:08:27.000Z
Woman accidentally destroys apartment 14 hours after moving in
2021-06-02T20:11:01.000Z
Jollibee customer shares how she was served a battered and fried towel
2021-06-03T22:02:13.000Z
Joe Biden criticised for saying an elementary school girl ‘looks 19’
2021-05-29T10:30:29.000Z
Trump is back on Fox News and it was as bad as you would expect
2021-03-17T10:44:09.000Z
Woman harassing Asian family is confronted in satisfying TikTok video
2021-05-26T15:02:12.000Z
Right-wingers just got triggered by Kamala cookies
2021-06-07T21:01:21.000Z
This footage of Simone Biles in extreme slow motion is astonishing
2021-06-07T11:04:18.000Z
The Trump commercial Fox News doesn’t want you to see
2021-06-08T16:57:21.000Z
Disabled woman brands family ‘sexist’ over how chores are assigned
2021-06-06T10:14:32.000Z
Girls, 9 and 4, crash parents’ car while trying to drive to the beach
2021-06-03T12:45:35.000Z
TikTokers post their emotional reaction to Netflix film ‘Believe Me’
2021-06-08T16:54:48.000Z
Kerry Katona’s GMB appearance erupts into huge row about OnlyFans
2021-06-09T10:15:37.000Z
Venus Williams delivers epic response to reporter over press scrutiny
2021-06-02T08:25:57.000Z
Why you should always tip food delivery drivers
2021-02-20T14:47:51.000Z
Fierce Twitter debate rages over unearthed Hunter Biden N-word texts
2021-06-09T08:17:17.000Z
MAGA supporter praises Trump for rushing the vaccine but won’t get it
2021-06-07T15:35:11.000Z
TikTok reveals dentists know when you’re pregnant
2021-06-08T17:56:40.000Z
Uber Eats driver weeps over low tip, sparking TikTok debate
2021-06-07T09:56:42.000Z
Customer told Burger King worker that her uniform was distracting
2021-05-31T09:03:36.000Z
Salon receives backlash after putting live fish in false nail
2021-06-07T13:40:31.000Z
Parents’ reaction to learning daughter’s boyfriend is trans goes viral
2021-06-07T11:12:47.000Z
Calm app offers Naomi Osaka the most impressive show of support yet
2021-06-04T08:25:05.000Z
Medic reveals what babies look like in MRI scans - and it’s terrifying
2021-06-04T09:35:12.000Z