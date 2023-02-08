Who won today's PMQs? Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer unite over Ukraine

It is Wednesday and you know what that means - prime minister's questions.

This week's session took place after PM Rishi Sunak conducted a small reshuffle and as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the UK.

With Zelensky's presence in the air, Sunak and Starmer discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine which is about to reach its first anniversary and how to move forward in a united manner.

Here's what happened:

Sunak: "We will continue to stand with Ukraine" 10/10

The prime minister started proceedings by reaffirming his support for Ukraine.

Stamer: "We must speak with one voice" 10/10

Starmer reiterated the rare consensual tone in the commons which made a welcome change from the usual adversarial clashes we see.

Starmer: "We don't just hope for Ukraine's victory, we believe in it," 10/10

He continued waving the flag for the war-torn country and showed he believes Ukraine's victory is inevitable.

Sunak: "We will bring peace to its people," 10/10

And Sunak struck a similar chord.

Verdict

This was an interesting session of PMQs. Rather than clash, the PM and the leader of the opposition had an agreeable dialogue standing against the aggression of Vladimir Putin and discussing positive things the UK has done to support Ukraine in its war effort.

Starmer consistently put policy ideas for the war to Sunak and asked if he agreed with them, forcing him to come round to his way of thinking.

This made it sound like Starmer was the prime minister giving Sunak orders, but Sunak didn't engage in petty politics to try and get the upper hand, and instead acted agreeably throughout.

So its a draw.

