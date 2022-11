Keir Starmer gave an impressive football analogy as he clapped back at Rishi Sunak during PMQs over the UK's growth.

The prime minister bragged of the UK having the 'fastest-growing economy in the G7' - but Starmer wasn't accepting it.

"He wants a pat on the back", the leader of the opposition scolded.

"It's like a football manager bottom of the league at Christmas, celebrating an away draw three months ago."

Ouch.

