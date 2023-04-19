Who won today's PMQs? Rishi Sunak has a new nickname for Keir Starmer

Politicians have finished eating their Easter eggs, seeing their families, and generally chilling out for a couple of weeks, and so to the commons they have returned post recess for the return of prime minister's questions.

Today, leader of the opposition Keir Starmer pressed prime minister Rishi Sunak on a number of issues that have developed since they last spoke, from the standard of public services to the criminal justice system.

Sunak gave Starmer a new embarrassing nickname, and they argued about Starmer's record as a lawyer.

Below, we take a look at the standout moments from their conversation.

Starmer: "He's living in another world to the rest of us," 8/10

Starmer started things off by challenging Sunak on his record on the NHS, the asylum system and conviction rates. After Sunak claimed the government's record was better than Starmer was saying, the Labour leader made it clear he didn't agree and given Sunak is dripping in wealth as well as delusion, these attacks will land well with the electorate.

Sunak: "All opposed by Sir Softy over there," 3/10

Sunak responded by listing measures the Tories have brought in that Labour apparently opposed, like recruiting more police officers.

Then he dropped this 11-year-old banter and the whole of social media cringed in unison.

He's clearly taking a leaf out of his predecessor Boris Johnson's book with his cringe Captain Hindsight nickname but it is even worse.

Starmer: "He doesn't understand how the criminal justice system works," 5/10

Next, Starmer explained Tory failings in the criminal justice system when criminals walk free and left Sunak struggling to keep up with his superior knowledge.

Here's a clip:

Starmer: "I know the justice minister has been busy trying to save his own job," 6/10

He also couldn't resist a chance to stick the boot in Dominic Raab, who is being investigated over bullying allegations with a report into his behaviour expected this week.

So the prime minister rattled off some of his 'achievements' once again, before facing questions from other MPs.

Verdict

This felt more like a debate about the justice system than an edition of PMQs. While Starmer oozes legal experience, if he wants to be the PM he will have to get to know other areas of his brief-to-be too, like the economy and health rather than try to catch Sunak out on an area he obviously has more experience on.

After all, today there were new reports about rising inflation so there was plenty more issues happening in the country for the two to talk about than whether Starmer was a good lawyer or not 10 years ago. Talk about a Westminster bubble...

With Sunak parroting terrible slogans and jokes and boasting about his record, we can't give him much credit either.

No winners today, in our book.

Here's what others thought about it:

