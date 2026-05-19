JD Vance has sparked widespread confusion over what he meant when he encouraged voters to “vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC”.

He made the remarks during a visit to the Milbank Manufacturing company in Kansas City, Missouri, where he spoke about the upcoming November midterm elections that many Republicans appear increasingly concerned about due to Donald Trump’s terrible approval ratings .





Vice president Vance addressed the crowd, saying: “I’m not going to ask you to agree with us on every issue because that would be impossible. What I will ask you is, if you want to make America great, if you want to protect your jobs and hopefully build jobs in this beautiful factory, if you want to make our streets even safer, if you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC.”

Given the fact that he himself is part of the “leadership in Washington DC” as vice-president, the strange word choice got people talking.

“Bro you are literally in charge,” someone pointed out.

Another simply responded, “OK”.

Someone else urged: “Okay! Vote against the Republicans!”

Another account wrote: “We approve this message.”

“I fully agree with the vice president, the republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House and we should vote against that crazy leadership,” another said.

Someone else mocked: “JD Vance - When he has to ad-lib, because he doesn't have his Trump/Peter Thiel-approved talking points in front of him....”

The US midterm elections are due to take place on 3 November 2026.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.