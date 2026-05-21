A Republican Congressman and vice chair of the House Republican Conference has gone viral after he misspoke - with critics claiming he accidentally said what people are thinking.

Speaking on Capitol Hill on Wednesday (20 May) ahead of Monday’s Memorial Day , Congressman Blake Moore from Utah spoke at a House Republican leadership press conference, during which he spoke about the government’s responsibility and commitment to the American people and veterans

In one moment that’s been dubbed a “Freudian slip”, Moore said: “Our Republican priority will always be to be putting government ahead of Americans.

“Our priority is the American people, the American family, the working family, the veterans family, and the like.”

A clip of the moment was widely shared online, sparking Moore himself to issue a post to say he misspoke, writing : “I clearly misspoke. This is why my wife tells me I shouldn't take the red eye!”

But, despite the explanation, his slip of the tongue sparked a whole lot of discussion.

Someone else wrote: “We know.”

Another said: “Biggest actual Freudian slip lmao.”

One person wrote: “Nothing like saying the quiet part out loud and confirming the Republican Party doesn’t give a s**t about American citizens! Kudos to the GOP Vice Chair, Blake Moore, for being honest!”

Another asked: “Lmao. Did he say the quiet part out loud?”

With the November midterm elections fast approaching, some have suggested its not a good look for Republicans.

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