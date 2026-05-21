GTA 6 LIVE: Official game updates imminent from Take-Two earnings call

Official GTA 6 updates will be shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive today (Thursday 21 May).

That's because Take-Two is hosting an earnings call and at the very least, the company will crucially confirm if Grand Theft Auto 6's release date of 19 November remains on track or not.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track trailers updates, gameplay leaks and release date clues online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the breaking news, earnings call updates, pre-order latest and fan reactions as they happen.

Strauss Zelnick GTA 6 marketing comments reaction from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about GTA 6 marketing being very different from GTA 5's in 2013. On a post by Redditor yourfavchoom, in the comments, Mdm_Thomas said: "So basically, we will see a lot of snippets of the trailers as ads on TikTok / Instagram / Shorts." EpicMiles25 said: "I guess this confirms no delay, exciting." obama69420duck said: "I hope they still do physical marketing like billboards and such." DecentMate said: "Expect TikToks and reels." Competitive_Help8485 said: "As long as the game drops on 19 November, I don't think they really need to put out another trailer. The hype is already strong enough, that Rockstar could go all the way up to release without speaking another word about it. They'd still break sales records and make billions."

Strauss Zelnick reveals GTA 6 marketing plans Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed more about plans for GTA 6's marketing. Speaking at iicon at the end of April in an interview that's just been published by Gamesindustry.biz, Zelnick said: "I've been asked by investors whether we need to spend marketing dollars given the scale of the intellectual property and its reach and the sentiment. And the answer is of course we need to market it." Zelnick said the approach taken this time will be very different to the way GTA 5 was marketed in 2013. He said to expect "a very significant broad based marketing campaign that reflects where audiences and attention is today". "13 years ago we were still buying network television," Zelnick added. "We won't be buying a lot of network television."

'This is becoming laughable' from GTA6 Some fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit are not happy Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online without any GTA 6 news to speak of - at the moment - but others have hit back at the OP in the comments. Redditor LazyHigh posted a screenshot of Rockstar's latest Instagram post and said: "This is becoming laughable." And others have been having their say in the comments. junttiana said: "Meh, if no delay is announced I can wait for new info, the game is only six months away." kiimjongtrill said: "Nothing was announced or promised for today." FatherFintanFay said: "If it wasn't for 12-year-olds p****** money into buying shark cards we'd be on GTA 8 by now."

Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has posted on social media - but it's for a GTA Online update. The post said: "Dominate the thriving Los Santos racing scene during week two of the GTA Online Motor Madness event. "Take part in the LS Car Meet Series for 2x GTA$ and RP across the Street, Pursuit, Drag and Drift Race Series - plus 5x Rep for all LS Car Meet activities."

GTA 6 official updates imminent from Take-Two earnings call Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call today (Thursday 21 May) at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). At the very least, Take-Two will publicly confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. There is now less than six months to go before that date. In a recent interview with David Senra, when asked about timelines for the game, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "19 November, I do know. It's been announced." The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company but there have not been any GTA 6 updates from Rockstar yet. There was heavy speculation GTA 6 pre-orders would open this week but that did not end up happening. It still boosted Take-Two's share price though. This is a pivotal earnings call for GTA 6 as it's highly likely to cement the game's release for this year - unless another delay is announced. Zelnick will also be asked questions by investors following the presentation and more GTA 6 info might come from that. We'll be covering Take-Two's latest earnings call live - you're already in the right place to find out all the latest as it happens so keep it locked.

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