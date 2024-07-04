What happens when a PM has to move out of Downing Street?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could very soon be leaving Number 10 Downing Street, but what actually happens when a PM has to vacate the property?

Today (4 July), millions of Brits head to polling stations around the country to cast their votes in the general election. Polls have forecast a dire result for the Conservatives and a supermajority win for the Labour party.

If the experts are correct, Sunak will soon have to hand over his keys to Sir Keir Starmer, who will become the country's next Prime Minister and resident of Number 10.

The famed address has been the official residence of British Prime Ministers since 1735 and also serves as their office and a venue to entertain guests and other dignitaries.

But when could Keir Starmer expect to actually move into Number 10 if Labour win?

There is no set legal timeframe in which an ousted PM has to leave Number 10, though it typically occurs within the first few days of an election result.

Since Sunak has a number of other homes and properties around the country, he won’t be stuck for other places to rest his head.

It may even be the case that Sunak and his family have been discreetly packing up and moving their things already.

In 1997, when Conservative PM John Major was forecast to lose heavily to the Labour party, his wife, Norma, began to have items moved from the property in anticipation. Reports suggest Major was very clear that no removal vans should be seen on Downing Street.

When the Sunaks moved into Number 10 in 2022, vans from the company Bishop’s Move were seen on the famous street, while staff members carried items inside the property.

Sunak had also previously lived next door at Number 11 while he was Chancellor under the infamous PM Boris Johnson, though he split his time between the official residence and his private family home.

While the human residents of Number 10 might soon be changing (again!), one inhabitant who won’t be leaving is Larry the Cat, who has been Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office since 2011 and is looked after by staff at Downing Street.

