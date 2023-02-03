Labour MP drowned out by applause after saying Tories 'crashed the economy'

A Labour MP could barely finish his point about the Tories and the economy yesterday, because he was drowned out by applause on Question Time.

Ian Murray was clapped by the Glasgow audience when he accused the governing party of having "crashed the economy".

He said: "His [Tory minister John Lamont] colleagues crashed the economy six months ago and everyone here is paying for it."

He added: "We've gone through 12 years of stagnation in wages, we've gone through 12 years of pretty much no growth in this country and until the government can find a way of developing that growth and getting growth we will never get out this problem that we've got.

"We've got the highest inflation in 40 years, the biggest fall in living standards since the fifties when records began, we've got the highest tax burden for working people in 80 years."

He said the government needed to create growth through trade, spreading economic development throughout the country and dealing with the climate crisis by creating green jobs.

He also criticised Shell for their "eye-watering profits" which were reported yesterday.

Looks like people are finding the Tories increasingly hard to stomach.

