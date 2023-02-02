Shell called 'climate criminals' after raking in record profits during energy crisis

Oil and gas giant Shell has reported record annual profits during the energy crisis which isn't great optics.

Profits hit $39.9bn (£32.2bn) in 2022, double last year's total and the highest in its 115-year history with prices increasing due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The profit announcement comes as people struggle to pay for their household bills.

A household using a typical amount of energy will pay £2,500 a year, and this is due to rise to £3,000 in April and government support to pay will come to an end this year.

Meanwhile, the news also comes after Shell was criticised in October when it said it had paid no UK windfall tax up to that point. Last month, the company said it expected to pay about $2bn of its earnings for the final quarter of 2022 as a result of windfall taxes in the UK and EU.

With all that in mind, here's how people reacted:

Dorothy Guerrero, Head of Policy, Global Justice Now said: “It’s sickening to see that in a year where people can’t afford to heat their homes because of rising energy bills, Shell is announcing record annual profits of $39.9bn.

"As thousands of people went out to the streets yesterday to protest and strike against low pay and the rising cost of living, oil giants like Shell are lining the pockets of shareholders with profits made from a global energy crisis. These profits are made off the destruction of our planet and there are communities all over the world who are already paying the price for that right now. It’s time to bring in a polluters tax, end this facade and finally make them properly pay up for their climate-wrecking damages.”

It keeps on getting better and better...

