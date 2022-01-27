Sen. Rand Paul, M.D. (R-KY) re-worked a song from rock legend Neil Young to defend Joe Rogan's podcast - and it may be the worst thing you see today.

The conservative politician made a parody of Young’s song “My My, Hey Hey” to poke fun at him for asking Spotify to remove his music from the streaming platform.

Young had railed against Spotify for airing Rogan’s vastly popular podcasts which tend to spread misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young said.

Spotify then said it would respect Young’s wishes of removal, which appeared to side with Rogan as his podcasts are still live.

Also coming to the side of Rogan was Paul. On Wednesday, he took to his Twitter to write the following, in part: “Bye Bye, Hey HeyNeil Young is gone today It’s better to boycott than to just obey. Bye Bye, Hey Hey. Seeya @Neilyoung.”

He then also threw in how Young’s song “Ohio” happens to be one of “the greatest protest songs of all time,” although “free speech” matters.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But that didn’t go over well with people on Twitter, with some addressing what free speech actually means:

Another pointed out Paul telling students that “misinformation works”:

Someone else also revised Young’s lyrics to mock Paul :

Elsewhere, In August 2021, Paul faced the fire for urging Americans to reject the government-mandated protocols, such as wearing masks in a rant posted to his Twitter.

“We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom,” his caption said.

And in July 2021, Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci got in a heated exchange during a Senate hearing in which the senator tried to insinuate that Fauci lied to Congress about Covid’s origins.

Indy100 reached out to Paul's office for comment via phone.

Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help this story ride through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.