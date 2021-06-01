Another day, and another political trolling for Republicans, after some were tricked into sharing an image of JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald on Memorial Day.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, Matt Schlapp, and Dinesh D’Souza all fell for the prank when journalist Ken Klippenstein asked them to retweet the photo off Oswald in military uniform.

Klippenstein requested they retweet a military portrait of who he said was his “grandpa” – but in actual fact it was Oswald, who shot JFK in 1963.

The tweet to Gaetz read: “Congressman, my grandpa's a big fan of yours and is a veteran, he would be thrilled if you could RT this photo of him for Memorial Day. Here he is as a young Private First Class.

“Happy Memorial Day!”

Klippenstein, then sent similar tweets to Schlapp and D’Souza.

The Republicans took Klippenstein’s bait, as D’Souza retweeted the photo, along with Gaetz, who retweeted with an American Flag emoji.

Schlapp even replied to Klippenstein’s trolling, and wrote: “Wow @kenklippenstein it's my honor to retweet the photo of a veteran on a day we remember his fallen friends. God bless your grandfather."

All three soon realised what had happened and deleted any trace of their interaction... but not before eagle-eyed users screenshotted and reshared them.

Lee Harvey Oswald began to trend on Twitter and images of the deleted tweets went viral, after Beth Bourdon reshared them writing: “my god, it’s a trifecta.”

People shared their amusement at the lack of historic awareness between the three Republicans.

However, conservative commentator, Candace Owens didn’t see the funny side.

"It is not 'political correctness' to have a soul and modicum of decency. Reminder: these men DIED – the majority of them on foreign soil – so you could be free," Owens tweeted at Klippenstein.

During a Twitter rant, she accused Klippenstein of photoshopping the military uniform onto Oswald.

“You do not photoshop murderers into their uniforms so you can have a laugh,” she said.

Like her conservative counterparts, it seems that Owens needs to check up on her history as the image is not photoshopped.

Before the JFK assassination, Oswald was a member of the US military in the Marine Corps, and so the photo Klippenstein tweeted is real.

Of course, people on Twitter weren’t going to let Owens get away with her faux pas and were quick to point her inaccuracy.

Klippenstein - who is known for his political trolling - revelled in Owens’ anger, and shared an exchange between them where he wrote: “"I think I made Candace Owens short circuit lmao.”

This is a great advertisement to think before you tweet... or at least read a history book.