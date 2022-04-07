Seven GOP representatives voted against the US launching an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Russia while invading Ukraine, although one says she didn't mean to.

More evidence from Ukraine indicates that Russia has committed atrocious war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

The growing number of images and stories have inspired leaders to hold Russia further accountable, sparking the House of Representatives to introduce the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act.

The bill asks President Biden to "collect, analyze, and preserve evidence and information related to war crimes" committed by Russia and submit the report to Congress within 60 days.



In a 418-7 vote, it was clear an overwhelming number of House members are in favor of investigating Russia's actions. But six Republican representatives disagree.

Andy Biggs, Warren Davidson, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, and Scott Perry all voted 'no' on the bill which passed through the House on Wednesday.



Wyoming representative Liz Cheney also voted "nay", however, her office told The Hill it was a mistake.

The six intentional 'nay voters' all expressed similar justifications - fearing the bill could open up the door for the US military to be investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The bill does not state it would turn over information to the ICC, rather it directs President Biden to submit a report to Congress which can then be used “in appropriate domestic, foreign, and international courts and tribunals prosecuting those responsible for such crimes.”

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie all expressed this opinion on their respective social media pages.

All three representatives have voted "nay" on past legislature that would impose harsher trading sanctions on Russia and expressed their wariness to take further action.

Meanwhile Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, and Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson have not explain their reasoning. We reached out to their offices for comment

