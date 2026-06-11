A hot mic moment captured the shade that a Knicks radio analyst threw at Taylor Swift after spotting her in the crowd at game four.

After Knicks fans burned sage outside Madison Square Garden following president Donald Trump’s attendance at the previous game, San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks faced off once again at the NYC arena on Wednesday (10 June) in the NBA Finals.

Game four was another star-studded affair, but it seems not everyone’s attendance there was welcome after one host of Knicks Radio spotted Taylor Swift sitting courtside, alongside Haim sisters Alana and Este and actor Mariska Hargitay. They all wore Knicks coloured t-shirts with pun names on the front, such as “Stevie Knicks” and “Knickelback”.

One of the radio hosts could be heard asking, “Is that Taylor Swift down there? … No, that’s her. With that long ponytail. Ain’t that her in the blue? Yeah, I literally was like, that’s her.”

The other host appeared to take a long look before getting his phone out to take a picture “for my wife”.

“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl,” the other host said.

But, the broadcasters received some blowback as people pointed out that Swift has been attending Knicks basketball games for years.

“Meanwhile Taylor Swift watching the Knicks in 2014 (annoyed af like the rest of us were),” someone pointed out alongside a picture.

Another mockingly wrote “‘Not a Knicks fan’” with another image of Swift with two Knicks players.





Someone else wrote: “Hey so… this is Taylor Swift, circa 2014.”

Meanwhile, another argued, “the guy immediately getting his phone out to take a video of Taylor, that’s probably big foot quality, for his wife is very sweet though”.

In game four, the New York Knicks made a remarkable comeback with player OG Anunoby making a match-winning bucket with 1.2 seconds left on the clock.

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