GTA 6 LIVE: Gameplay speculation completely divides fans on social media

GTA 6 gameplay speculation is completely dividing fans on social media as gamers thrash out how they think the game will play and what features it may have.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed during a recent earnings call Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November 2026, with marketing to start in the summer and pre-orders are expected to start then too.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks, pre-order clues and map rumours online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, release date developments, trailer 3 updates, rumours and fan reactions.

GTA 6 gameplay speculation completely divides fans on social media from GTA6 Speculation about what to expect from GTA 6's gameplay is completely dividing fans on social media. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor Karmacop5908 reposted a Tweet from @WaterMuseum_ that said: "I worry that GTA 6 will graphically / technically look 20 years ahead of everything else but still just play like a GTA 5.3." Karmacop5908 added "my thoughts exactly" and others have been commenting with their takes. JCDisciple777 said: "Did you like how RDR2 played? If so, you'll probably really enjoy GTA 6. If not, well... I'm talking about how it feels for movement and parts of gameplay. Yes, the gameplay loop will be different. But the feeling of moving the characters, certain core mechanics such as greet / antagonize (already confirmed to be present in some form) and things like that will certainly be similar." No-Arm-4522 said: "They already were ahead in graphics with RDR2 back in 2018. People actually think all this time was spent on just graphics? It was likely mostly on AI, the activities you can do in the game, complex gameplay systems and the huge map. It looks like you are complaining that at the end of the day, the game you will play will be GTA. What kinda gameplay did you expect? If you didn't like GTA 5 you wont like this game." playerlsaysr69 said: "GTA 5 wasn't a bad game but it felt very featureless. No fast food, no buyable properties, only one CLUB etc." DetColePhelps11k said: "GTA 5 in single player felt a mile wide and an inch deep. Really beautiful and distinct districts and areas but little to explore and very little to do after the campaign was over. Plus a ton of dead mountain space that only existed to segment the map and increase the sense of scale for players. I hope GTA 6 plays more like RDR2 with more in-depth features and more things to visit." GhandisFlipFlop said: "There is no reason to think this, even going by the trailers..."

400 days since last GTA 6 content drop from GTA6 Where has that gone... It's been 400 days since Rockstar Games' last GTA 6 content drop. Rockstar shared a new trailer, screenshots, artwork and a revamped website on 6 May 2025 which was 400 days ago. But that's been it - apart from the game being delayed again. This was posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by Redditor Great-Juice-9894 and others have been commenting with their thoughts. Noah-x3 said: "If this was any other dev we'd assume the game had been cancelled." Giannisisnumber1 said: "They're going for 500." SalimHakeem said: "Just wait trailer 3 will drop and they'll overload us with info." SparkyGazelle said: "160 DAYS TO GO BOYS." JFrost47 said: "I'm sorry, FOUR HUNDRED DAYS without nothing. Jesus Christ 😢🤢"

ICYMI: GTA 6 physical game case 'spotted' on store shelves from GTA6 A GTA 6 physical game case has been 'spotted' on the shelves of a store in China. Redditor pando_irl posted images of what appears to be a PS5 box for GTA 6. pando_irl confirmed it's not official though. The Redditor said: "I was in a mall in China when I suddenly saw this and my heart dropped for a second haha. I asked the worker just to be sure and yes, it is just an empty promotional case. Just a few more months until we see this everywhere." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. skeleshooter said: "I can't wait for the cover art reveal man." junttiana said: "Yeah, anyone with a printer can make a cover and slap it on a case." Clinton_Demon_Hawk said: "Lol, they slapped an AO tag on the rating." prex10 said: "I'm 99.9999999 per cent sure the cover art will be similar to past releases and not this photo of the two them." Ashamed_Ad1622 said: "The interesting thing is that it's in the Nintendo Switch store lmao."

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Earn 2x Gold on all Red Dead Online daily challenges. "Plus, complete all daily challenges in one day to receive the Goldwing Spurs and complete all your trader daily challenges to get the Clovelly Boots."

GTA 6 physical game box 'spotted' on store shelves from GTA6 A GTA 6 physical game box has been 'spotted' on the shelves of a store in China. Redditor pando_irl posted images of what appears to be a PS5 box for GTA 6. pando_irl confirmed it's not official though. The Redditor said: "I was in a mall in China when I suddenly saw this and my heart dropped for a second haha. I asked the worker just to be sure and yes, it is just an empty promotional case. Just a few more months until we see this everywhere." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. skeleshooter said: "I can't wait for the cover art reveal man." junttiana said: "Yeah, anyone with a printer can make a cover and slap it on a case." Clinton_Demon_Hawk said: "Lol, they slapped an AO tag on the rating." prex10 said: "I'm 99.9999999 per cent sure the cover art will be similar to past releases and not this photo of the two them." Ashamed_Ad1622 said: "The interesting thing is that it's in the Nintendo Switch store lmao."

Games releasing in same month at GTA 6 There are currently three games releasing in the month of November. Alongside GTA 6, there's Barbie Rewind and Godzilla Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered releasing. Barbie and Godzilla are currently the only two daring to take on the behemoth of GTA 6! May the best game win.

GTA 6 online mode splits opinion on social media from GTA6 Speculation about what could be included in GTA 6's expected online mode is splitting opinion on social media. GTA Online launched a couple of weeks after GTA 5 and has gone on to be a resounding success for Rockstar Games. It's expected GTA 6 will have its own online mode. But what this could look like has split fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Redditor Sharp_Elderberry_704 reposted a X / Twitter post from content creator Yangy that said: "My biggest fear is honestly that for the new version of GTA Online - instead of an open world crime sandbox with various criminal activities, stories, and jobs - Rockstar tries to chase the Fortnite / Roblox / FiveM bag by making it a litany of user-generated servers and content focused on mini games or RP or whatever. I don't want another Roblox slopfest, I want GTA with friends." And others have been commenting with their takes. TyLion8 said: "GTA Online needs a revamp..." turtles1236 said: "With how much they make from GTA Online do you really think they're gonna change what makes them rich?" MadHanini said: "My fear is GTA Online too but again on Rockstar only focusing on this and with those shark cards. It's so sad that we'll probably won't have another GTA build from 0, I totally believe Rockstar's goal is to make like Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, only updating forever." MuddySasquatch said: "Tie the world together in a cohesive way with RP and let moments happen naturally, that would pull me in far more than what they've been doing with GTA Online." Oceanz08 said: "So basically he's like 'I want GTA Online to be the exact way it was in GTA 5'. This is why it's good to not listen to random people on Twitter." GTA 6 online mode details have not yet been officially confirmed.



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