Donald Trump accused of ‘posting his own L’ after sharing trade deficit stat

Donald Trump’s Truth Social has been populated with all kinds of bizarre AI-generated slop over recent months, but it’s one rather more low-key post which has raised eyebrows on social media this week.

The president has been accused of ‘posting his own L’ after sharing an article about the trade deficit on the social media platform.

A trade deficit is what happens when a country earns less from what it exports than what it spends on exports. Essentially, it’s not the sort of thing you’d ever expect a president to be proudly sharing.

However, that’s what Trump has been accused of doing after writing on Truth Social, “US trade deficit widens by the most in nearly 34 years," before linking to a Reuters article.

Journalist and commentator Mark Slapinksi was one of the many people to react to the post, writing: “Trump doesn't understand what a trade deficit is.”









Another wrote: “Trump posting his own L is some next level clown s***.”





One commented: “The whole f***ing point of the stupid f***ing tariffs you defended was to close or narrow the trade deficit… [now he’s] bragging about it being wider.”

Commentator Joe Walsh wrote: "Someone is an idiot."

Meanwhile, people have been left baffled by Donald Trump ’s interpretation of what happened when he was met with a wall of boos.

On Monday (8 June), the president caught the ire of New Yorkers amid his decision to attend a New York Knicks NBA Finals game , causing major disruption for genuine fans of the basketball team and residents of the city.

Appearing to fall asleep mid-game (yes, really), it wasn’t before Trump was mercilessly booed by the crowd filling the Madison Square Garden arena when he was shown on the big screen.

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