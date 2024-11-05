Rihanna urges Americans to go and vote in hilarious post endorsing Kamala Harris

Global superstar Rihanna has encouraged Americans to use their vote with a hilarious post on Instagram.

Today, millions of people in the United States will vote in the presidential election to select the candidate who will replace President Joe Biden at the end of his term: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris .

But, for Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna, who is ineligible to vote in the US election due to her citizenship, she has encouraged those who are able to cast their vote for her because she cannot.

Rihanna has two sons, RZA and Riot, with the rapper A$AP Rocky and in a post on Instagram, she shared a tongue-in-cheek video about trying to use her son’s American passport to vote.

Text overlaying the video of her read: “POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant.”

She captioned the post: “When protecting p**sies and firing p***sies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason.”

The caption poked fun at the viral tan suit moment during Barack Obama's presidency which Kamala Harris playfully referenced during her first appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August.

The post has been liked over a million times, with plenty of people praising the star for her activism.

But, rather unsurprisingly, the post also sparked a lot of political discourse that caused Rihanna to start clapping back at haters.

The joke appeared to fly over the head of one person, who wrote: “Illegal voting is a crime. Maybe she should be arrested for trying.”

Rihanna hit back, responding: “Shut up Karen.”

When another suggested celebrities should stop telling people what to do because “they don’t know what it’s like”, Rihanna quickly schooled them.

“Ohhh you sound goofy af!” Rihanna replied. “We know exactly what it was like having a sweet a** tax cut! Some of us just care more about the people that didn’t benefit from that!”

