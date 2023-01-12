Rishi Sunak's first broadcast to the nation has been mercilessly roasted

Rishi Sunak delivered his first broadcast to the nation in 2023, and judging by the reactions of social media it might not have had the effect he was looking for.
The Prime Minister spoke about the cost of living crisis, the NHS and immigration during the short address which aired on Wednesday night (January 11).
Sunak said: “I know this has been a tough winter. Our country faces some of the biggest challenges that anyone has seen in a lifetime- with our economy, NHS, and borders.”
“Three months ago, I was brought in to fix those challenges and now I want to give you a full update on our progress. Like many countries, the UK faces profound economic challenges. Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine saw all our energy prices rocket.”
He added: “That’s why when I first entered office, we took difficult but fair decisions to get our debt and borrowing under control, which will help us to reduce inflation and ease the cost of living.”
\u201cIn my first Party Political Broadcast, I wanted to update you on some of the work we're doing in Government \ud83d\udc47\u201d— Rishi Sunak (@Rishi Sunak) 1673463648
Speaking about the NHS, he then said: “Those difficult decisions also allowed us to get NHS record results. More funding, more doctors, more nurses. Every family is worried about getting the NHS care they need for themselves, their parents, grandparents or children.
“Covid has done huge harm to the NHS. It has created a massive backlog which we are working through. Britain’s heroic response to Covid shows that where the political will to really grip a problem, we can bring everyone together and achieve the unthinkable.
“My dad was a doctor and my mum was a pharmacist, this is personal for me and I am determined to get the number of people on the waiting list falling and I will not let you down.”
Then, he went on to discuss immigration, saying: “It’s simply not right that people come here illegally. It’s unfair for those who follow the rules, on those who really deserve our help, and above all, it’s unfair on British taxpayers. It must stop.
The PM address the nation on Wednesday nightRishi Sunak
“Under my Government, it will stop. We are taking decisive action already to deploy hundreds of agents to tackle immigration criminals, putting an end to the appalling situation where taxpayers are paying to keep illegal migrants in hotels and we are introducing new laws that make it unambiguously clear that if you come to our country illegally, you will not have the right to stay and be removed.
“Britain will always be a place for global talent and those in dire need. But basic human decency must be accompanied by hard-headed common sense.”
The speech, and the manner in which he delivered it, has come under fire on social media.
First off, hearing the husband of a billionaire say he ‘knows it’s been a tough winter’ seems in the very first line of a speech feels a little rich - no pun intended.
These are some of the biggest reactions on Twitter after the speech aired on Wednesday.
\u201c@RishiSunak It\u2019s not a \u2018broadcast to the nation\u2019 it\u2019s a party political broadcast. It\u2019s an advert. Is anything you write or say actually a truth?\u201d— Rishi Sunak (@Rishi Sunak) 1673379803
\u201cWrite Rishi Sunak's broadcast to the nation speech in four words.\u201d— Otto Von Jizzmark (@Otto Von Jizzmark) 1673440617
\u201cIn his 1st Party Political Broadcast, @RishiSunak wanted to update us on some of the work he\u2019s doing to destroy the UK\ud83d\udc47 Notice how his eyes & head don\u2019t move as he stays glued to that autocue in that \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7bunker\u201d— Aamer Anwar\u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08#BlackLivesMatter (@Aamer Anwar\u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08#BlackLivesMatter) 1673478401
\u201cCan't unpick that party political broadcast in a single tweet but it was Rishi Sunak talking more about small boats and less about Brexit as to why this country is a hotttttt mess and that's all you need to know.\u201d— Tammi Murphy (@Tammi Murphy) 1673463927
\u201csurely this broadcast was by a CGI version of Rishi Sunak because no one has that little personality\u201d— dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb (@dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb) 1673468534
\u201cOur current PM, Rishi Sunak, just called asylum seekers "illegal migrants" in a party political broadcast on national TV.\n\nHe's a disgrace.\u201d— Andy Kyriakides (@Andy Kyriakides) 1673464540
\u201cJust seen the #Tory party political broadcast, \ud83d\ude02 I\u2019ve seen pirate ships less wooden than @RishiSunak\u201d— Phil (@Phil) 1673463679
\u201cI did properly try to listen to Rishi Sunak's Party Political Broadcast but I was distracted over how much it\nsounded like a fake infomercial in a dystopian film that displays the UK as a place that 'welcomes' & then rich conglomerates backed by the government steal your money.\u201d— Dan B (@Dan B) 1673463930
\u201cYour sneak preview of Rishi Sunak's broadcast to the nation, later today...\u201d— @Snigdha@mas.to (@@Snigdha@mas.to) 1673423003
\u201cYou\u2019ve had THIRTEEN YEARS @RishiSunak @Conservatives \n\nThis party political broadcast is bloody awful #GEnow\u201d— welshcake74 (@welshcake74) 1673461777
\u201cAre we sure Rishi Sunak isn\u2019t a bloody robot? That party political broadcast was weird.\u201d— nonsuchandy (@nonsuchandy) 1673461837
\u201cI honestly can\u2019t believe the gall of Rishi Sunak in the party political broadcast tagged onto the @itvnews - to make the comments he made about the NHS while dedicated & exhausted NHS staff have been driven to strike action in the background is just outrageous!\u201d— cathy graham (@cathy graham) 1673462765
\u201cWhat disgrace this Party political broadcast is @RishiSunak Talks as if he is talking to children. #Condescening #TalkIsCheap\u201d— Shockster (@Shockster) 1673461690
\u201cI reckon Rishi Sunak\u2019s party political broadcast last night was the Labour Party\u2019s secret weapon - seldom do you see any leader so lacking in charisma, sincerity and purpose. He\u2019s like a voter deterrent.\u201d— Kevin Hall \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \u262e\ufe0f (@Kevin Hall \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 \u262e\ufe0f) 1673509011
