18 furious reactions to Rishi Sunak’s trans comments

Rishi Sunak has sparked fury on social media following his remarks on transgender people at the Conservative Party conference on October 4.

During his speech, the prime minister weighed in on sex education and transgender rights.

"It shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships, patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women," he said.

"And we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t, a man is a man and a woman is a woman. That’s just common sense."

His comments follow a conference in which multiple Cabinet members have used their own speeches to mention transgender issues, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay announcing a ban on trans women from female NHS wards and Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying she would forbid sex offenders from changing gender.

Sunak's speech has since prompted X/Twitter users to hit back at his "disgraceful" remarks:





































































A day before Sunak's speech, Braverman attacked "gender ideology" and a "privileged woke minority", prompting heckling that saw Conservative London Assembly member Andrew Boff removed from the conference centre.



Boff told the PA news agency after his removal: "This Home Secretary was basically vilifying gay people and trans people by this attack on LGBT ideology, or gender ideology. It is fictitious, it is ridiculous.

"It is a signal to people who don’t like people who are LGBT+ people."

