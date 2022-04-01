Rishi Sunak has compared himself to Will Smith for defending his wife over her supposed links to Russia. Yes, really.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast, the chancellor said he had a difficult week and brought up the Smith slap scandal for no reason at all. He said: “Someone said, ‘Joe Root, Will Smith, and me – not the best of weekends for any of us’.

“But I feel, on reflection, both Will Smith and me having our wives attacked – at least I didn’t get up and slap anybody, which is good,” he told Laura Kuenssberg.

Sunak added: “You know, I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me. It’s fair game. I’m the one sitting here and that’s what I signed up for.”



It comes amid reports Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy has a 0.91 per cent stake in IT and services giant Infosys – a company founded by her father which continues to operate in Russia.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats say Sunak still has “serious questions” to answer over Murthy’s reported £690m stake in Infosys.

And Smith - as well all know by now - slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke at Smith's wife's expense - not about Russia might we add, but about her medical condition.

Regardless, who knew the chancellor was so up to date on pop culture?

