Rishi Sunak squirms when asked about wife's connections to Russia

Rishi Sunak squirmed as he was asked during a live TV interview about his wife's business connections with Russia.

Sky News' Jayne Secker asked the Chancellor: "Are you giving advice to others you're not following in your own home?"

Stunned by the question he simply responded, "I'm an elected politician and I'm here to talk to you about what I'm responsible for. My wife is not."

Sunak's wife reportedly has stakes in the Indian IT consulting firm Infosys, who are still operating in Russia.

