2024's newest presidential candidate could end up being a real-life Connor Roy

A new 2024 presidential candidate just dropped - and some are comparing him to Succession character Connor Roy.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the son of politician Robert “Bobby” F Kennedy and nephew of former president John F Kennedy, filed election paperwork to run for Democratic president in 2024 on Wednesday.

Kennedy, 69, is an environmental activist and lawyer but most known for promoting an anti-vaccine agenda. In 2021, Instagram removed Kennedy’s account for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims,” according to BBC.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In early March, Kennedy asked followers if he should run saying his “top priority” will be “to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power.”

Kennedy claims that the “merger” has “ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes, and water, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms.”

But Kennedy’s soft campaign announcement was met with some jokes online, specifically from people comparing him to the eldest Roy child from the popular HBO show Succession.

Like Roy, Kennedy was born into a wealthy and powerful family with endless resources to make a difference. Although both men took a more unconventional path compared to their parents.

Where Roy decided to reject his father’s business mogul approach, Kennedy, mostly, strayed from the political sphere choosing a career in environmental activism and law.

But it seems both men have landed on a potential career as President of the United States.





Hopefully, Kennedy’s polling will be a bit better than Roy’s 1 per cent.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.