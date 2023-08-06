Robert Jenrick mocked as 'honest Bob' after dismal asylum interview

Robert Jenrick got the social media treatment and was mocked by being called "'honest Bob" after he gave a terrible interview about asylum.

LBC's Andrew Castle today asked the immigration minister about his decision to paint over cartoon murals at a children's asylum centre in Kent because it looked to welcoming, as first reported by the i.

Jenrick confirmed it was decision and said he didn't regret it. He said those arriving at the centre in question were older teenagers with few young children. "We didn't feel it was age appropriate," he said.

He added: "I do think it is important that when people first come to this country, if they've done so illegally, that we treat that in a serious manner."

Castle said it was "a welcome centre" for "unaccompanied children" and made Jenrick feel very small and heartless.

Elsewhere during the interview, Jenrick refused to name the Labour adviser who is allegedly working to prevent the Rwanda policy despite Castle's sustained questioning.

People on social media thought Jenricks' performance was dismal, and mocked him with the nickname "honest Bob".

We're sure Bob has had better Sundays.

